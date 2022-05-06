Fourth Faldonside farmers’ market comes to Melrose

MELROSE will tomorrow host the fourth Faldonside farmers’ market in the Borders town’s Harmony Garden.

Posy and Pete Maitland-Carew, who live at Faldonside Farm, came up with the idea for the market, which is sponsored by estate agency Paton & Co.

They originally held the event at Faldonside, but have now moved the market to its new home at the National Trust for Scotland’s Harmony Garden.

Exhibitors at the market, which opens at 10am and runs until 3pm, include flower specialist Applehouse Garden, skincare brand Raven Botanicals, and Storm Coast Candles.

Food and drink businesses taking part in the event include Belhaven Smokehouse, Joelato Gelato, and The Wee Mezze Company.

Other companies selling their wares at Faldonside farmers’ market will include dried flower provider Elk & Wolf, Mews Furnishings, and Quality Plants.

The market is also raising money for the Borders Children’s Charity.

