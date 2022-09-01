SCOTLAND’S Foraging Fortnight begins on Saturday, with events taking place throughout the country.

Talks, workshops, and walks have been organised as part of the Orkney International Science Festival, which also begins on Saturday.

The Scottish Wild Food Festival is also taking place at Tir na nOg, near Drymen, on 17 and 18 September.

The Foraging Fortnight has been organised by NatureScot, the Scottish Government agency known previously as Scottish Natural Heritage, and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

SRUC has organised a series of events for food and drink businesses that want to learn more about foraging.

Pete Moore, NatureScot’s wildlife resource policy officer, said: “Foraging responsibly is a great way to spend time outdoors, engaging with and noticing nature.

“No matter where you live, you will not be far from tasty foraged food.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Foraging Fortnight this year, and welcoming so many interesting and innovative businesses and wild food experts to share their knowledge and skills.”

Ceri Ritchie, head of food and enterprise at Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) Consulting, part of SRUC, added: “This event highlights our natural environment and, recognising the value this can bring to food and drink and rural enterprises, we have curated five events specifically for businesses.

“These events highlight the value foraging and wild food can bring to businesses, providing the opportunity to create something unique, tell an inspiring story and highlight product and service links to the natural environment, heritage, and sustainability.”

