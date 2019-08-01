Foodies Festival is all ready to kick off on Friday

Phil Hickman of Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux at The Balmoral served up a real treat for an ex-Scotland rugby captain.

He presented his dish for Masterchef finalist and former captain of the Scottish rugby union team Jilly McCord to launch the 15th Edinburgh summer Foodies Festival in Inverleith Park.

The festival runs from 2–4 August with other chefs joining Phil and Jilly in demonstrations include Great British Menu’s 2019 Champion of Champions Lorna McNee will be preparing tantalising dishes using great, local produce.

Trained by the late, two Michelin-starred chef Andrew Fairlie, Lorna will be showcasing her talent in her Chef’s Theatre debut.

Top Edinburgh chefs appearing at the festival are Ally McGrath of Osso Restaurant and Great British Menu, Neil Forbes of Café St Honore, Daniel Ashmore of The Pompadour, Barry Bryson of Cater Edinburgh and Mark Greenaway of Grazing, who’ll all be sharing their tips and tricks for all the amateur foodies out there.

There will a plethora of stalls with some of Scotland’s best produce in food and drink as well as live music and lots of events for all the family.

Foodies Festivals launched in 2005 with a single event at an Edinburgh hotel after founder Sue Hitchen noticed a gap in the Edinburgh market for a food festival.

Following its successful launch, which welcomed 5000 visitors, the festival expanded to Brighton and Hampton Court Palace in 2006 and continued to introduce festivals across the UK including Bristol, Tatton Park, Clapham Common, Battersea Park, Oxford, Marble Hill and Kenwood House.

To date Foodies has welcomed over 2.5 million visitors and helped launch hundreds of new businesses and supported thousands of small producers.