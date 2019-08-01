Spotlight on ceramics at the Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery has an international reputation for contemporary applied arts, promoting artists working in jewellery, precious metal, glass, wood and ceramics from Scotland, the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Years of working in collaboration with artists has resulted in countless exhibitions over decades with artists and makers now considered to be among the best in the world.

Some such ceramicists are Akiko Hirai and Bodil Manz whose work is held in numerous collections worldwide including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

This August The Scottish Gallery exhibits Stephen Bird Kiln Gods. Bird’s reputation continues to grow momentum, and this is his fourth solo show at The Gallery.

The work in Kiln Gods is a combination of small figurative sculptures and a wall installation of plates, featuring narratives that are at times humorous and at times brutal – subverting any expectations the viewer has of such a traditional, genteel medium.

A large collection of contemporary ceramics is waiting to be discovered, both in The Gallery and on The Scottish Gallery website, by artists that may be unfamiliar alongside some of the most established ceramicists in the country, including work from Philip Eglin, Paul Scott and Julian Stair.

For more information visit https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/kiln-gods