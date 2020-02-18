Food for thought with new TV cookery challenge

Foodie Clare Grogan and Masterchef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean are out to prove that last-minute convenience shopping needn’t mean disappointing dinners in this fun new cook-off show.

Every week the pair will visit a different part of Scotland – and a different corner shop – to meet the owners and scour their shelves for inspiration.

Armed with a basketful of groceries and a head full of ideas, resident chef Gary then goes head-to-head with a different guest chef every week in the Corner Shop Cook Off kitchen. Each has only £15 to create their three best courses before local shop customers come in to rate their plates.

First to get a visit from presenter Clare are husband and wife team Shakir and Ruby, who run a local shop and takeaway at Weaver Row in Stirling.

The chefs take their pick from their shelves but also have the chance to pick a mystery ingredient chosen by the shop owners, and it might end up being a help or a hindrance.

Private chef Mark Heirs, who counts many celebrities among his clients, is the first guest cook. As a former student in Gary’s culinary college class, it’s time for teacher to take on former pupil in this first exciting cook-off.

Corner-Shop Cook-Off is a Mentorn TV Production for BBC Scotland.

The first episode will be shown on Wednesday, 19 February, on BBC Scotland, from 8-9pm.