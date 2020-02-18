Iconic designers are coming to Scotland for a talk

Celebrated designers Dame Zandra Rhodes and David Sassoon are coming to Scotland to discuss their lives and careers.

They are attending Edinburgh’s Dovecot Studios, as part of Mid-Century Modern: Art & Design from Conran to Quant, which explores the lifestyle revolution that swept through post-war Britain, changing the social landscape forever.

From 3 April, it features art and design by a group of radical young revolutionaries including Mary Quant, Terence Conran, Eduardo Paolozzi, Nigel Henderson, Bernat Klein, Bernard and Laura Ashley, Wendy Ramshaw and others.

Spanning the period from 1952 to 1977 Mid-Century Modern presents furniture, fashion, textiles, lighting, homeware and ceramics in an exhibition that delves into not only the style, but also the socioeconomic importance of this transformative period on everyday life.

Throughout the exhibition, individual sets are inspired by these new and exciting continental trends, utilising furniture, fashion, textiles and more to highlight how changes in social attitude intertwined with new ways of shopping, to create the designs now synonymous with 1960s life.

Kate Grenyer, exhibitions curator at Dovecot said: ‘Mid-Century Modern: Art & Design from Conran to Quant provides an extensive and provocative look at a truly innovative era in Britain’s history, exploring the origins of pop culture and how art, design and fashion were used to demand and effect social change in the years that followed.’

Celia Joicey, director of Dovecot Studios, added: ‘We are delighted to bring this exhibition to Scottish audiences to explore a time of radical change in Britain’s history through a cultural lens. With the lasting appeal of Mid-Century Modern style, this is an opportunity to witness how art and design has, and continues, to influence how we lead our lives.’

Dame Zandra Rhodes and David Sassoon in conversation with Celia about their fabulous careers in fashion.

Zandra Rhodes and David Sassoon have shaped the course of British fashion over the past 50 years. Enjoy this rare opportunity to meet two of Britain’s most innovative and entertaining fashion designers as they discuss their life and work from the ‘Golden Age of British couture and the 1960s boutique to today’s fast-paced world of fashion, and designing for everyone from Princess Diana to Freddie Mercury.

There will be an opportunity to meet Zandra and David following the talk with a book signing of Zandra Rhodes: 50 Fabulous Years in Fashion, available from Dovecot Shop.

Tickets from £20 (+booking fee) includes entry from 1-2pm to Mid-Century Modern: Art & Design from Conran to Quant featuring the fashion of Mary Quant, Bernard and Laura Ashley, alongside the work of radical designers and photographers who transformed the social landscape of post-war Britain.

Every ticket sold supports the work of The Dovecot Foundation to advance visual art, craft and design in all its forms.

For more information visit HERE.