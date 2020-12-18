Fodilicious wins ‘Veganuary’ Lidl listing

SNACKS made by a Scottish company to help people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are going on sale in supermarket chain Lidl as part of its “Veganuary” promotion.

Lauren Leisk developed her Fodilicious products with help from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, from where she graduated in 2016.

Leisk said: “We are really excited to supply Lidl as our first major supermarket retailer across Scotland.

“Our Cookie Buttons have been a huge success and featuring in their Veganuary promotion will allow us to raise our brand awareness to a new customer market.

“Since launching our first flavour, Cocoa Crunch, last summer, we have worked hard to supply hotel chains, food service distributors, and independent wholesalers across the UK.

“Our export business is rapidly growing, with key international market demand from United States, Canada, Europe, and most recently Australia.”

Paul McQuade, head of Scottish buying at Lidl Great Britain, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Fodilicious’ Cookie Buttons to our Scottish stores as part of our Veganuary in-store promotion.

“These innovative snacks, produced in the heart of Scotland, are delicious, and we hope appeal to new and existing customers alike.”

