Fishmonger lands Crieff Hydro’s hotels contract

A FISHMONGER from Perth has netted a contract to supply seafood to all seven of the hotels run by Crieff Hydro.

Perth-based George Campbell & Sons, which was founded in 1872, is still owned by the Campbell family.

Managing director Iain Campbell said: “It is a proud milestone for us to work alongside another longstanding family business.

“Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels and George Campbell & Sons have a combined 300 year history of working in hospitality and foodservice in Scotland.

“This is a great opportunity for us to send a positive message to other businesses in the hospitality industry about how we can all work together to achieve a positive outcome.”

Scott Hessel, Crieff Hydro’s executive chef and the youngest Roux scholar back in 1990, added: “Scotland is home to some of the best shellfish and seafood in the world and we incorporate this into menus across the portfolio.

“From garden herb-crusted cod loin and steamed halibut fillet to king prawn spaghetti and smoked salmon and mascarpone pizza, there’s plenty to whet the appetite of a seafood lover at our hotels.”

