Finding fabulous fare for the Forth Food Festival

The Forth Valley Food Festival is returning for a second year, after a successful launch last year.

Running from 11-20 October and showcasing the region’s diverse larder, this year’s food festival trail is already taking shape, with a range of fun activities on offer from wild cocktail making to farm tours.

Over 14 local food producers, cafes and farms have already signed up to take part, but there’s still time for more businesses, communities and local organisations to get involved.

Festival organisers Forth Valley and Lomond Leader and Stirling Council want to hear from anyone who grows, sells or makes local food. Suggested activities include offering farm tours, putting on a special menu showcasing local produce, organising a community meal, running a cookery workshop or simply sharing your local food story on social media with the hashtag #ForthValleyFoodFest.

Last year’s pilot festival attracted over 1000 locals and tourists, from picking pumpkins in Arnprior and milking goats in Port of Menteith, to learning about how our food gets from farm to fork through community garden tours and film screenings.

Smallholders Kat Goldin and Kevin Harrison used the 2018 trail as a chance to road test their new Meet the Goats experience at Gartur Stitch Farm.

Kat said: ‘We launched our Meet the Goats farm tour during last year’s festival. As a result of its popularity, we’ve kept it on as a permanent feature on Fridays and Saturdays. Since the festival we’ve welcomed over 800 people to our farm and the tour is now one of the highest rated experiences on Airbnb!’

To register your interest in taking part in this year’s festival contact local food and drink co-ordinator Ashley Robinson at robinsona@stirling.gov.uk or the LEADER team on info@fvl.org.uk