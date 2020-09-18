Festival to boost Glasgow coffee shops

By Peter Ranscombe - 18th September 2020
Glasgow Coffee Festival 2020 Coffee to go? Glasgow Coffee Festival will be the first in the world to take to the streets. Picture shows L-R Adele McPhee - Willow Grove Coffee, Danny Gorton - Spitfire, Lisa Lawson founder of Dear Green and Tom McDermott - Sprigg. The Festival pivots to drive footfall to local coffee shops during a challenging time. This yearÕs Glasgow Coffee Festival is set to be the biggest ever as it takes to the streets for the very first time, in a bid to encourage Glaswegians to visit local, independent businesses. The annual event, initially scheduled for May, was postponed due to lockdown, and next monthÕs rescheduled two-day event can no longer take place indoors due to current restrictions. Instead, organiser Lisa Lawson, Dear GreenÕs founder, has announced her plans to transform the festival into a ten-day-long citywide celebration of the cityÕs baristas, roasters and coffee shop owners In its five years, the event has become a must-visit for coffee fans from Glasgow and beyond. In 2018, it became the first coffee festival in the world to ban disposable cups. Now itÕs the first coffee festival to take to the streets. A ticket, which costs just £5, will provide unlimited deals and discounts in GlasgowÕs best cafes from October 16-25. Glaswegians are encouraged to visit not only their local coffee shops during the festival, but to discover the uniqueness of independent businesses and all of the knowledge, passion and technical coffee skills on offer across the city. The event takes place at an incredibly challenging time for coffee shops, as the furlough scheme, something which has been of vital support to owners, staff and customers, draws to a close. The mission of the festival is to show Glasgow the true meaning of supporting local, and encourage coffee drinkers to swap their visit to a big chain for a local coffee shop, which is roasted in a local roasters and directly supports the local economy. Lisa said: ÒThis festival is for everyone in Glasgow who enjoys coffee. Glasgow punches above its weight in the coffee world and thatÕs because of an amazing culture, where all the businesses support one another - itÕs been amazing to watch this evolve in the almost ten years since I launched Dear Green. ÒYour local coffee shops and roasters have been fuelling your home working whilst fighting their own survival battles. ÒLetÕs show support to the amazing people behind all of these wonderful local businesses which enrich our communities and boost our local economy, by serving and roasting great coffee.Ó Paul Kelly, sales manager of La Marzocco UK & Ireland, added: ÒItÕs been a tough time for coffee shops and roasters, so this event is perfectly timed. We believe this event will shine a light on GlasgowÕs brilliant coffee scene, and encourage people to visit coffee shops around the city. Whether itÕs indoors or on the streets, we are always proud to support the Glasgow Coffee Festival.Ó

GLASGOW Coffee Festival is taking to the streets to promote local businesses.

The festival, which has been running for six years, was due to take place in May, but was postponed due to the lockdown.

Plans to run the festival indoors next month have now also had to be changed to fit in with Scottish Government restrictions.

Instead, organiser Lisa Lawson is taking the festival out onto the streets to give local coffee shops a boost.

Each festival ticket, which costs £5, will provide unlimited deals and discounts in participating cafes on 16-25 October.

Lawson said: “Your local coffee shops and roasters have been fuelling your home working whilst fighting their own survival battles.

“Let’s show support to the amazing people behind all of these wonderful local businesses – which enrich our communities and boost our local economy – by serving and roasting great coffee.”

