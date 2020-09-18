Festival to boost Glasgow coffee shops

GLASGOW Coffee Festival is taking to the streets to promote local businesses.

The festival, which has been running for six years, was due to take place in May, but was postponed due to the lockdown.

Plans to run the festival indoors next month have now also had to be changed to fit in with Scottish Government restrictions.

Instead, organiser Lisa Lawson is taking the festival out onto the streets to give local coffee shops a boost.

Each festival ticket, which costs £5, will provide unlimited deals and discounts in participating cafes on 16-25 October.

Lawson said: “Your local coffee shops and roasters have been fuelling your home working whilst fighting their own survival battles.

“Let’s show support to the amazing people behind all of these wonderful local businesses – which enrich our communities and boost our local economy – by serving and roasting great coffee.”

