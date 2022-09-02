Feragaia opens Scotland’s first alcohol-free distillery

ALCOHOL-FREE brand Feragaia has opened a distillery at Glenrothes in Fife, the first facility of its kind in Scotland.

So far, Feragaia – which was launched in 2019 – has been made at a distillery in the south of Scotland.

Now, the label has moved into its own site to cope with demand for its bottles.

Co-founder Bill Garnock said: “It is an honour to be opening the first working alcohol-free distillery in Scotland, just 15 miles from my family farm in the East Neuk.

“The distillery will further strengthen transparency throughout the supply chain, creating an alcohol-free spirit that works in partnership with the wild forces of nature that inspire us.

“Authenticity guides every batch of Feragaia and this development reflects our passion and drive to be rooted in originality.”

He added: “Fife has played a key role in the history of spirit innovation, and remains a leading player in the world of premium spirit production.

“To open our own Feragaia distillery here, is an exciting next chapter for Feragaia, and for Fife.”

