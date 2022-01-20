Feragaia offers an alcohol-free way of toasting the Bard

A Scottish alcohol-free spirit is offering the chance to toast the Bard without booze on Burns Night.

With a nod to the national bard, Feragaia pays homage to Scotland’s artistic imprint on the world.

Distilled in the Scottish lowlands, this spirit brings together 14 land and sea botanicals encapsulating a profound and unique experience – the very essence of Burns Night and poetry consumers are searching for.

With over a decade of combined experience in the global spirits market (on both sides of the Atlantic) co-founders Jamie Wild and Bill Garnock have committed their time to creating an alcohol-free spirit that they are proud of.

Both saw that drinking culture was undergoing a seismic change. As independent lifestyles become more experience led, we are unwilling to be held hostage to the hangover. Meanwhile premium spirits are becoming more quality driven.

Feragaia is available to buy from www.feragaia.com, priced £24.95/50cl.