The life of tragic Scots star Lena Zavaroni on stage

A new production based on the life of Scots singer Lena Zavaroni is set to debut this spring.

Feather Productions, in association with the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock, presents the world premiere of a new play with music, Lena, by Tim Whitnall, with a cast featuring TV star Jon Culshaw.

Lena will premiere at the Beacon Arts Centre from March 16-19 before touring in 2023.

In 1999, Greenock-born Lena Zavaroni had sung for presidents and royalty, topped the bill at the London Palladium, and become the youngest artist ever to have had a Top Ten album. But the fallen child star was fighting for her future – and her life.

Waiting anxiously in a Cardiff hospital, her father Victor wonders how fate and fortune have conspired against him and his ‘wee lassie wi’ the pipes o’ Shirley Bassey’. Surrounded by ghosts he must endure a white-knuckle ride through the past; an ordinary man with one last chance to save his extraordinary daughter.

Anna Murphy, producer, Feather Productions said: ‘We are thrilled to be working in a co-producing partnership with the Beacon Arts Centre on this new important play with music, about Scottish singing sensation Lena Zavaroni.

‘It is a privilege to work with the such a talented cast and crew and to be able to bring live theatre back to audiences with the support from Creative Scotland.’

Written by BAFTA and Olivier award-winner Tim Whitnall (Morecambe/ The Best Possible Taste) and directed by Leslie Finlay (The Misanthrope/ The Reader), this dynamic new work also features a wealth of classic songs including Ma! He’s Making Eyes At Me, Roses and Rainbows, and (You’ve Got) Personality.

Lena stars Erin Armstrong (Shetland/10 Rillington Place), Alan McHugh (Scot Squad/The Limmy Show), Julie Coombe (River City/Hope Springs) as Hilda Zavaroni, Helen Logan (River City/A Mug’s Game), and features the incredible Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers/ The Impressionist Show) as TV’s original ‘Mr Starmaker’, Hughie Green.