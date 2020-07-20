Farmers help Scotty Brand pop its cherry

A FARMING family in Perthshire has helped Scotty Brand to add cherries to its range of soft fruit.

Rowan and Jennifer Marshall have grown enough cherries at their West Jordanstone and Muirton farms to fill more than 25,000 punnets.

The fruit is now going on sale at 56 Asda branches in Scotland, marking the first time the supermarket chain has sold Scottish cherries.

Rowan said: “Many people don’t think of cherries being grown in Scotland, but we started growing them eight years ago.

“It’s a real rising star of Scottish fruit growing as the season is perfectly timed to compliment the global market.

“The slightly colder climate in Scotland means Scottish cherries are ready from late July, slightly later than the English season, which usually finishes in August, and before other global cherry markets start to produce in great volumes.”

Scotty Brand already sells strawberries and raspberries alongside its potatoes and peas, as well as soups and smoked salmon.

