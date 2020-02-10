Fall in love with Magnum cream liqueur this Valentine’s Day

Scotland’s leading Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur, Magnum, is now offering free delivery across mainland UK in time for Valentine’s Day.

Baileys rival, Magnum, is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh and has quickly established itself as the tipple of choice for people in Scotland, the rest of the UK and around the world, who are attracted to its delicious taste and local Edinburgh provenance.

In 2019 alone, over 12,000 bottles of Magnum were snapped up by visitors to Edinburgh Castle.

Magnum’s superior ingredients and contemporary design have set it apart from traditional liqueurs as a fusion of only single malt Scotch whisky and cream.

Magnum is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. The innovative packaging also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Magnum’s smooth, creamy caramel notes play off single malt scotch whisky for a balanced taste with a warming ginger afterglow.

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manage the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan. The company is currently focusing on three of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets – UK, Canada and South Africa.

Magnum is now available to purchase online at www.magnumcreamliqueur.co.uk, with free delivery across mainland UK.

Magnum can also be purchased from Edinburgh Castle, Harvey Nichols, The Scotch Whisky Experience, Royal Mile Whiskies and selected Dobbies Garden Centres.

The Magnum range includes 5cl miniatures, 50cl, 1 litre and 1.75 litre bottles.