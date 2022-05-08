Exports are recovering after Brexit and covid

EXPORTS of Scottish food and drink are recovering following the pandemic and Brexit, according to a report published this morning.

The Food & Drink Federation (FDF) found Scotland account for nearly 30% of the UK’s food and drink exports last year, more than any other nation.

Scotland’s food and drink exports rose by 15% year-on-year to £5.7 billion.

That total continued to be driven by overseas sales of Scotch whisky, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of total foreign sales.

Sales of whisky and seafood each rose by 16%.

Together, they accounted for £5.2bn.

France is now Scotland’s largest export market, worth more than £1bn, after overtaking the United States.

Sales to China nearly doubled last year to just under £225 million.

Wales was the only nation to increase its sales beyond pre-covid levels, although from a much lower base than Scotland.

David Thomson, FDF Scotland’s chief executive, said: “Scotland continues to punch above its weight – accounting for the largest share of UK food and drink exports – with an impressive 30% of total exports.

“It’s heartening to see an increase in Scotland’s food and drink exports as the industry begins to recover from the impact of covid-19 and Brexit.

We hope that new opportunities will help further increase sales of Scotland’s food and drink abroad.

“We will continue to work with Scottish and UK governments and partners from across the food chain to support the recovery and growth of our vital industry.”

