A trio of exhibitions heading to City Art Centre

Three new exhibitions come to Edinburgh’s City Art Centre this November.

It’s a busy month at Centre, at 2 Market Street, with three brand-new displays opening throughout the month.

Mary Cameron: Life in Paint opens on 2 November and runs until 15 March 2020, and is followed by Classical Edinburgh on 9 November, which then continues until 8 March 2020, and completing the trio is Beneath the Surface, which will be held from 16 November to 1 March 2020.

Mary Cameron: Life in Paint is an exhibition celebrating the life and career of pioneering Edinburgh-born artist Mary Cameron (1865-1921) who, despite being a very accomplished artist, is little known today.

The exhibition displays over 40 rarely-seen artworks from public and private collections and explores the life and career of a woman who was truly ahead of her time, charting her creative journey from elegant family portraits to breath-taking Spanish scenes.

Classical Edinburgh connects the work of architectural photographers Edwin Smith and Colin McLean whose images, created 50 years apart, celebrate Edinburgh’s world-famous Neo-Classical architecture.

Beneath the Surface is a group exhibition featuring work by nine contemporary artists based in Scotland – Sara Brennan, Michael Craik, Eric Cruikshank, Kenneth Dingwall, Callum Innes, Alan Johnston, James Lumsden, Karlyn Sutherland and Andrea Walsh. Each of them articulates a minimalist aesthetic through abstraction in their work, which ranges from drawings, paintings and constructions to ceramics, glass and tapestry.

The City Art Centre is open from 10am – 5pm, free entry

For more information visit www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on