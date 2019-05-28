Enjoy summer nights with fine food evenings

Balgove Larder is looking forward to those summer nights with a line-up of Night Markets to make the most of the longer daylight hours.

A popular destination for its home grown produce, wood fired barbecue, local drinks and craft food, set to a soundtrack of live music, the summer Night Markets will take place on the first Tuesday of the month in June, July and August, on 4 June, 2 July and 6 August, from 5–9pm.

The free-to-attend markets are held in Balgove Larder’s famous Steak Barn, a distinctive converted sawmill with walls built from recycled potato crates, and a huge wood-fired barbecue at its centre.

Visitors will be treated to a menu of dishes straight from the grill, plus drinks and snacks from a changing roster of Scotland’s street food outlets. Balgove Larder’s head butcher, James Lothian will be in attendance conducting live butchery demonstrations at each of the summer’s events.

There will be opportunity to fill up the pantry at home as well, with fresh produce from Balgove Larder’s master butchers and vegetable growers as well as a range of delicacies from additional local food and drink producers; fresh seafood caught in the East Neuk of Fife from Langoustine the Box, seasonal Myreside asparagus, sourdough bread from Lochaber Farm, plus wine and spirits from Pilgrims Gin, Cairn O’ Mhor and Lindores Abbey Distillery.

Balgove Larder is situated on the outskirts of St Andrews and comprises a Farm Shop, Steak Barn, Butchery, Flower Shed, Home Store and Cafe supplying top quality, local, seasonal produce as well as meat direct from the farm through its traditional butchery.

For more information on Balgove Larder visit www.balgove.com. Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm.