Eden Mill launches new gin cocktail range

Three brand-new and exclusive pre-mixed gin cocktails from St Andrews based distiller Eden Mill are now in a supermarket.

Created using three different gins from Aldi’s exclusive ‘Botanical Project’ range, these new premium and handcrafted ready-to-drink cans have been created using the perfect mixer for a unique, refreshing drink that’s the ideal accompaniment to this bank holiday weekend.

Available now from Aldi stores in Scotland, this range includes a Plum and Pink Grapefruit Gin with Tonic, Chilli and Ginger Gin with Ginger Ale, and a Traditional Gin with fresh Berries and Tonic (all 5% ABV).

The ready-made cocktails will also go on sale in Aldi stores in England and Wales in early June, with the total value of the contract worth £660,000 to Eden Mill.

Paul Miller, owner of Eden Mill, said: ‘Our new range of ready-to-drink gin cocktails created exclusively for Aldi match three of our popular Botanical Project gins with their ideal mixer to create the perfect serve in a can. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional gin and tonic or want to try one of our fruit and spicy alternatives, our new ready-to-drink gin cocktails are sure to hit the spot.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: ‘At Aldi we are proud supporters of Scotland’s craft gin industry and we are always looking for unique new products to add to our Scottish range.

‘From BBQs to nights in with friends, these premium gin cocktails from Eden Mill are a great way for our customers to try some of these innovative new gins from the Eden Mill Botanical Project.’

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Aldi opening its first store in Scotland and the 10th anniversary of the creation of its dedicated Scottish Buying Department. As part of Aldi’s ambitious plans for Scotland in its silver anniversary year, the retailer aims to increase its range of Scottish products to more than 450 by the end of 2020.