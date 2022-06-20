Edinburgh tour offers afternoon tea on wheels

GUESTS on a new Edinburgh tour can enjoy afternoon tea in leather seats while being driven around the city.

SuperBus was launched yesterday by Scott Souter, son of transport tycoon Sir Brian Souter.

The double-decker coach being used for the new service is a former sleeper bus and is billed as “the biggest sightseeing coach in the UK”.

Afternoon tea for the Edinburgh tour is prepared by Perthshire-based Willows, a family business that’s been running for more than 30 years.

Tours will run three times a day from Mondays to Saturdays, and will last for up to one-and-a-half hours.

Sights on the tour will include Edinburgh castle, the Grassmarket, Greyfriars Bobby’s statue, the Meadows, the Palace of Holyrood House, the Scott monument, and the Scottish Parliament.

Scott, who is managing director of his family’s Souter Investments business, said: “The SuperBus sightseeing coach is the biggest in the UK, allowing us to optimise the space on-board and create an experience that is truly unrivalled.

“Modern mechanical spec ensures the smoothest possible drive for our customers while they relax in comfort and style, indulge in freshly-made afternoon tea and listen to commentary on a state-of-the-art sound system.”

