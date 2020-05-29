Edinburgh Gin says ‘thank you’ to communities

EDINBURGH Gin wants to hear about communities that have been carrying out good deeds during lockdown – and the winners will receive a “neighbourhood packs” containing cans of its new raspberry gin fizz, a mix of sparking wine and raspberry liqueur.

The limited edition packs of 24 cans are designed to reward neighbours who have been picking up groceries for each other, looking out for vulnerable people, and generally boosting community spirit.

The gin brand wants neighbours to toast one another from their gardens, balconies or windows while maintaining the two-metre social distancing rules.

Communities can nominate themselves on Edinburgh Gin’s website.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director at Ian Macleod Distillers, which makes Edinburgh Gin, said: “Everyday acts of kindness are all around us and they deserve to be celebrated in some way.

“We realised that, as well as being a great celebratory cocktail, our new raspberry gin fizz cans offer a safer way for people to enjoy a drink from a distance.

“That’s why we wanted to give the best of Britain the chance to raise a can with one another before its official release, to recognise their incredible contributions over the past few months.”

Read more food and drink news stories and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.