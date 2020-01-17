Wear your jammies and get some free ice cream

Fife gelateria Jannettas is celebrating that latest research has shown how to combat Blue Monday: ice cream for breakfast.

The third Monday of January has been coined as the most miserable day of the year and named Blue Monday. According to Japanese research, a study by Yoshihiko Koga, a professor at Kyorin University in Tokyo, a scoop of ice cream for breakfast alters your levels of alertness and gives you a mental boost.

Drawing on this research, owners of the famous four-generation St Andrews gelateria, Nicola and Owen Hazel will be giving away a free ice cream from 9am until 11am for everyone who shows up in the pyjamas on Monday 20 January.

From classics like chocolate or vanilla, to orange & mascarpone, Jannettas will have a range of 54 flavours on offer for customers to choose from.

As Burns Night is just around the corner, Jannettas will introduce their limited-edition flavours including Haggis, Whisky and even Irn Bru Sorbet.

Nicola Hazel said: ‘Whether ice cream is actually magic or it’s the properties of the good stuff that reduces stress, increases positive emotions and therefore gives out a release of energy; ice cream for breakfast is always a good idea and when it’s free it’s even better! I can’t think of a better way to fend off the January blues.’

Jannettas Gelateria is located at 31 South Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9QR.