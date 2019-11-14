Virtual Scottish shooting lodge to pop up in London

The UK’s first dedicated virtual Shooting Lodge, Smoky Barrels, will pop-up in London’s Square Mile, offering a festive, immersive experience where guests will be transported to a winter’s shoot in the Highlands.

Designed to bring one of Scotland’s favourite past-times to the heart of the city, guests can take their best shot in the virtual hunting ranges, offering a totally unique activity for both beginners and professionals alike, from Friday, 22 November.

As the coldest season of the year begins to settle over the city, Smoky Barrels takes its inspiration from hunting lodges in the Highlands and provides a Christmassy hideaway from The City’s busy streets.

Decked out with festive pine, twinkling lights and heather shrubs, guests can sit around open fires toasting whisky marshmallows, while sipping on smoked cocktails and mulled wine. The pop-up will also feature London’s first Whisky Wall, where guests can taste their way around Scottish whiskies and pour themselves the perfect dram.

Located in Devonshire Square, just a stone’s throw from Liverpool Street station, the pop up will emulate the magic of a cosy weekend in Scottish Highlands with pals, featuring fine whisky, filthy good Scottish food from Scottish champions Mac & Wild and a healthy dose of competition thrown into the mix. With Christmas being the best time to experience the magic of a Highland hunting lodge, guests can escape to the comfort of Smoky Barrels festive retreat.

The pop-up will also feature Festive Hunting Lodges, cosy Highland-inspired winter cabins available for private hire, which can be booked for groups of up to 15 guests. Throughout the week groups of six or more can book in for festive lunch specials, offering the ultimate party package including an hour of virtual hunting, a drink and a main dish. Complete with plenty of fur blankets and tartan rugs to wrap up in on the chilly winter days and nights – these cosy Scottish lodges are perfect for a cracking Christmas celebration.

The menu curated by sister venue Mac & Wild will feature festive favourites such as Mac & Wild’s Christmas Burger filled with a Venison Patty, Pork Stuffing, Braised Red Cabbage, Melted Brie, Caramelised Onion and Creamed Sprouts, and their Bloody Roots Vegan Burger made with a Veggie Haggis Patty, Beetroot Ketchup and Vegan Cheesy Fondue topped with Soyannaise, Parsley and Dill Salad all served in a Poppy Bun. Seasonal specials available exclusively to Smoky Barrels include; The Big Sleigh Dog a Smoky Hot Dog wrapped in Streaky Bacon and topped with Cheesy Sprouts, Cranberry Ketchup, Baconnaise, Frenchies Mustard, Caramelised Onions and Crispy Straw Fries all sat between a buttery Brioche Bun, as well as Santa Claws a Milk Bun filled with Poached Scottish Lobster, Salmon Caviar, Crispy Tattie Bits topped with Fennel Jam, Thousand Island Mayo and Dill Sauce.

Smoky Barrels is the world’s first Virtual Hunting & Bar concept, brought to London by the creators of Mac & Wild, the city’s pre-eminent Scottish restaurants. Guests are invited to take their best shot this season and have a true Highland hurrah without stepping foot out of the Square Mile.