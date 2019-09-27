Tom Kitchin to serve up exclusive game dinner

Award-winning chef Tom Kitchin will be hosting the very first game dinner at The Bonnie Badger, his recently opened pub with rooms in Gullane.

On Thursday, 24 October, the dinner, a four-course menu created by Tom and head chef Matthew Budge, will be a celebration of Scottish game at the height of Scotland’s game season, paired with an optional matching wine package.

The event will take place in the private dining room for up to 32 guests seated over two tables.

The Tom Kitchin Game Dinner includes a welcome drink with canapés followed by a four-course game menu and tea/coffee with homemade shortbread. This is priced at £75 per person. A matching wine package is available at £45 per person.

Drinks and canapés start at 7pm followed by dinner at 7.30pm. Spaces are limited and subject to availability.

To book, click HERE.