The Ivy’s afternoon tea inspired by the summer

Inspired by beautiful wildflower meadows and butterflies, The Ivy on the Square is bringing a touch of countryside charm to the Scottish capital this summer.

A limited-edition, butterfly-themed afternoon tea will also be served in the restaurant until Sunday, 1 September, giving guests the chance to enjoy a new twist on The Ivy on the Square’s afternoon delights.

The special afternoon tea will feature an array of both sweet and savoury treats, including truffled chicken brioche roll, marinated cucumber and dill sandwiches, warm fruited scones with Dorset clotted cream and chocolate salted caramel mousse.

Completing the afternoon tea will be an indulgent chocolate pot topped with colourful chocolate butterflies.

Guests can enjoy the Butterfly Afternoon Tea in the stylish surroundings of the St Andrew Square restaurant, or on a sunny day, can sit outside and soak up the rays on the terrace. This summer, the terrace will feature a beautiful installation incorporating Scottish wildflowers, thistles, heathers and butterflies, as well as colourful blooms, orange poppies and grasses.

Priced at £18.95, the Butterfly Afternoon Tea will be available throughout the summer season, daily from 3pm to 5pm. Guests can also opt for the Champagne Butterfly Afternoon Tea for £26.50.

Visit www.theivyedinburgh.com for details.