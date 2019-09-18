Taste the best food from the 20 regions of Italy

Italy is synonymous with exceptionally good food and wine and – cuisine wise – its 20 regions can feel as different as separate countries.

This autumn, the team at award-winning Divino Enoteca in Edinburgh will introduce the best of local and fine-dining cuisine from across Italy’s most well-known destinations.

Whether you want to dine like a local or experience some of the most spectacular food that Italy has to offer, the fine dining Italian restaurant invites guests to join them on a gastronomic journey from coast to coast, north to south, and across the luscious Italian countryside.

The new ‘regions menu’ will launch on 1 October with Piemonte. Surrounded on three sides by the Alps – the name literally meaning ‘foot of the mountain’ – Piemonte is famed for its rich and savoury cuisine, matching its powerful, tannin-heavy Nebbiolo wines. Piemonte boasts a particularly impressive food pedigree – Italy is famous the world over for cheeses, wines, meats and truffles, and more than a handful of those come from the soaring mountains and plunging valleys of Piemonte.

In addition, Piemonte is known for its Barolo, Barbaresco and Barbera wines, and the northwesterly region is also home to world renowned beef, the ‘slow food’ movement and the famous Alba white truffle – tartufo bianco d’Alba.

Divino Enoteca’s four-course Piemonte menu will begin with Vitello Tonnato; an authentic recipe of slow roasted veal loin finished with tuna, capers and egg sauce. This is followed by a pasta dish Ravioli del Plin al Tartufo; traditional handmade ravioli made with a mix of meat and vegetables and served with butter and parmesan sauce finished with fresh truffle.

For the main course guests will enjoy Brasato al Barolo; slow cooked spale bone in a rich red wine marinade served with creamy mash potatoes and fricassee of wild mushrooms. The experience ends on a sweet note with Gianduja Tart and Nocciola Ice Cream.

Divino Enoteca head chef, Francesco Ascrizzi, said: ‘Some regions are more famous than others for their food, while others boast of great wines, and in certain instances, a region’s wine and food are equally outstanding.

‘While there are several regions that many will argue have the best wine and food combinations, there is no doubt that Piemonte brings together these two beautifully.

‘As the first of 20 regions that we will showcase here at Divino Enoteca, I am excited to bring new flavours, produce and techniques to the restaurant that will introduce exquisite new Italian food experiences for our guests.’

The four-course Piemonte regional menu will be priced at £39 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected Piemonte wine pairing for an additional £26. There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as a supplement Toma Piemontese Cheese course for £5.

Diners can book a table now for Piemonte at Divino Enoteca, Merchant Street in Edinburgh. Open from 5pm – 11pm Monday – Thursday, 5pm – midnight on Fridays and midday to midnight on Saturdays. The Piemonte regional menu will run from October 1 – November 30 before a festive menu is introduced.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit: https://www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/divinoenoteca/offers/new-piemonte-menu/