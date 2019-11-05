Take a trip to Wonderland at Six by Nico

Six by Nico will take diners down the rabbit hole as The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party menu arrives at restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh next week.

Six by Nico will go to into Wonderland, to escape reality with an eccentric menu themed around one of the most well-known children’s tales of all time.

For those that have ever dreamed of following the white rabbit down a hole into the unknown, then the latest six course menu from chef Nico Simeone means that dream doesn’t feel too far out of reach.

Inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party themed menu will recall childhood tales with a colourful feast, fine dining style. The Mad Hatter is one of the most famous movie characters ever to be imagined, known for his quirkiness and peculiarity in nature, and this new menu showcases just that.

Guests dining at Six by Nico do not require shrinking to three inches, need to answer baffling riddles, or encounter psychedelic Cheshire cats as Chef Nico Simeone and his team introduce The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in a much more digestible way, as the latest theme launches at the evolving concept restaurant.

Jump from course to course and try to solve the riddle of the Mad Hatter and the famous characters from the tale of Alice in Wonderland. There’s no confusion with the flavours, with each course carefully curated around famous phrases from the classic novel, with the most curious of ingredients and flavours.

True to the mind-altering fantasy, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party six course tasting menu includes: Eat Me, Drink Me – Mushroom consommé, empire biscuit, parmesan truffle, white kappa & quince; Chester Cat Copy Cat – Chicken liver parfait, orange jelly, toasted sourdough; Steak Tartare – goats cheese panna cotta, green olive tapenade, tomato tartare, yoghurt yolk; Checkmate – Sole, black garlic emulsion, cauliflower, lemon verbena foam; Off With His Head – pork fillet, head croquette, black pudding, roasted carrot, spiced prune; Queen of Hearts – white chocolate mousse, red velvet cake, raspberries, pecan brittle.

Chef Nico said: ‘If you’re after a magical food adventure then our latest theme at Six by Nico is for you. Guests throughout November and the festive period will be transported down the rabbit hole to enjoy our whimsical dining experience as we present the magical world of Alice in Wonderland with our Mad Hatters Tea Party.’

The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as wacky Mad Hatter’s Tea Party inspired snack side.

Diners can book a table now for Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday at Glasgow Finnieston and Hanover Street in Edinburgh as well as every Friday – Sunday at the new Six by Nico Southside with each six-course tasting menu available from noon to night.

To make a reservation and to book now for Six by Nico in Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh City Centre visit www.sixbynico.co.uk