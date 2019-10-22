Spooky treats for young and old at Ivy on the Square

The Ivy on the Square is preparing a special limited-edition menu to celebrate the spooky season.

For a Halloween full of treats rather than tricks, Edinburgh’s stylish city-centre restaurant, has some treats for young and old alike.

The frighteningly good Midnight Martini (£9.25), available from Thursday, 24 October to Sunday, 3 November, is the perfect Halloween treat for grown-ups. A delicious new take on an espresso martini, the cocktail blends together Tosolini Expre, Absolut Vanilla, dark Crème de Cacao and cinnamon syrup.

For children, there’s a limited-edition Candy Graveyard to enjoy for dessert, complete with a caramel chocolate brownie gravestone, chocolate mousse, chocolate soil and miniature almond pumpkins. Available on Halloween, Thursday, 31 October only, the devilishly decadent dessert is priced at £8.95.

The Ivy on the Square is located at 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2BD.

For reservations visit www.ivyedinburgh.com.