Six by Nico will take diners to the Alps with new menu

Six by Nico today announces the next menu for its restaurants across the UK will be The Alps.

Chef Nico Simeone brings a contemporary and refined take on the illustrious and comforting cuisine found in the mountainous regions of Europe, to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Inspired by charming Alpine towns and villages, The Alps will whizz diners across the snow kissed mountain-regions of France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy with each bite.

The six-course tasting menu, rich in taste will provide guests a taste of classic Alpine-cuisine, inextricably linked to snowy landscapes, rolling hills, cosy lodges, Mont Blanc, cheese fondue, cured meats, snow sports and apres-ski.

Six by Nico creates a new menu every six weeks, and the restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh so far has showcased The Chippie, Thai Street Food, New York, The Mad Hatters Tea Party and Best of 2019 themed menus in previous months. The Alps is the first menu to be served at all of Simeone’s UK restaurants at the same time, with his sixth and most recent restaurant launched in Liverpool in November 2019.

With the winter months in full force, Chef Nico Simeone and his team invite guests to journey to the majestic mountains of The Alps to experience exceptional Alpine comfort food to warm up the darkest days. Wholesome and rugged, The Alps will bring the very best of the regions to Manchester with mountains of meat and cheese.

The new six course tasting menu includes Raclette Fondue – Crispy Pigs Head, Quince; Salmon on the Rhine – Pumpkin, Horseradish Emulsion, Apple and Dill Dressing; Tartiflette – Barbecue Broccoli, Pickled Walnut, Reblochon Cheese; Risotto du Crozets – Hen of the Woods Mushroom, Truffle, Pesto Bianco; Chicken and Pork Farcon – Hispi Cabbage, Sauerkraut Ketchup, Meat Sauce and finally for dessert, Snowballs – Coconut and Pistachio Parfait, Passion Fruit Caramel and Chargrilled Pineapple.

There will also be the option for diners to add additional snacks, with choices including Pane Di Pasqua, Sopressa Veneta & Salame Finocchiona, Taleggio & Emmental, Preserved Artichoke Bugnes, Root Vegetable Chips and Gordal Olives.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘As we endure darker days during the winter months, ‘The Alps’ themed tasting menu will give guests the opportunity to enjoy a respite of rich and comforting dishes.

‘With Alpine cuisine categorised by the different regions of the Alps, we wanted to create a menu of comfort and resilience, inspired by everything we know and love about the stunning Alps region, seeking comfort in its rich and wonderful cuisine.”

Diners can book a table now for The Alps. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu will be priced from £29 per person in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as The Alps inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

The Alps will run from Tuesday 18 February until Sunday 29 March, at Six by Nico restaurants in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Glasgow Southside, Edinburgh and Belfast.