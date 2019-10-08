Rick Stein coming to Edinburgh for special event

Britain’s most famous seafood chef is coming to Scotland for a unique event next month.

Rick Stein will create a six-course seafood feast to celebrate 10 years of Ondine restaurant in Edinburgh.

Before moving back to Scotland, Ondine owner Roy Brett ran Rick’s restaurants in Padstow, Cornwall. The experience influenced Roy and his journey to opening his own restaurant in Edinburgh.

Now, for the first time in more than a decade, the two will be reunited in the kitchen to create a special seafood feast to mark a decade of Ondine.

The menu for the celebration dinner on Saturday, November 9, will feature classic signature dishes from both chefs as well as some taken from Rick’s forthcoming book and TV series Secret France.

The line up will include Oysters Charentaise, ceviche with chilli, lime and coriander, hot langoustines with mayonnaise, braised fillet of brill with ceps and chestnuts, the famous La Colombe D’Or raspberry vacherin semifreddo and aged Comté cheese with walnut dressing.

Rick said: ‘I’m really looking forward to working with Roy again and can’t wait to get my hands on those Scottish langoustines.’

Roy added: ‘My love of seafood developed whilst working with Rick in Cornwall and the last 10 years at Ondine have been about taking that to the next level using our incredible Scottish fish and shellfish.’

On the big night, after the dinner, Rick will take part in a question and answer session about his life and every guest will receive a signed copy of his new brand new book.

Roy added: ‘Throughout our 10th anniversary year at Ondine, we have welcomed top name chefs from across the country to cook with us as part of the celebrations. Rick inspired my original vision for the restaurant so I can’t think of a better way to round things off than by cooking with him to create a dinner we will all remember.’

Bookings are being taken now at a cost of £125 per head with wine packages available for an additional £50. Places are strictly limited and can be booked at www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk or by calling 0131 226 1888.