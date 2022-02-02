Restaurant’s January sale runs through February

Award-winning, family-owned bar and restaurant, The Mercat Grill in East Lothian is extending January sale for the whole of February.

For £17.50 per person, customers will get a two-course meal, from a special, select menu which includes a starter and main.

All dishes are made from fresh, quality produce and locally sourced whenever possible.

Owner of the Mercat Grill Graham Blaikie said: ‘This is always a financially challenging time of the year and when you add in the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation, we wanted to do something to help our customers, get a little more for their money.

‘They’ll also get a warm, welcoming and safe environment to enjoy some great quality pub fayre at real value for money prices and lift their spirits this winter.

‘We’re now open every day apart from a Tuesday and our offer is available for lunch or dinner (Thursday to Sunday) and dinner on a Monday and Wednesday, with last food orders at 8pm. Valentine’s Day is the only date, excluded. We look forward to seeing you soon.’

The promotion is subject to availability, any changes in Government regulations and the menu offering may change at short notice due to supply of food produce.

To book call 0131 665 3354 or visit www.mercatgrill.com.