Restaurant pledge to donate pizza to the homeless

A newly-opened Edinburgh pizzeria has pledged to donate one pizza to a local homeless charity or shelter for each one bought.

Sourdough pizza pioneers, Franco Manca will make the donations from their new Edinburgh-based pizzeria between Monday 23 September 2019 – Monday 7 October.

The team are keen to hear from anyone at local foodbanks, shelters, or charitable organisations that wish to request a donation.

This follows on from Franco Manca’s previous initiatives to help those without food or shelter, such as throughout last December, when the restaurant donated thousands of pizzas to help those going hungry.

To help them reach as many people as possible, they’re calling on members of local homeless shelters and foodbanks who could benefit, to get in touch by emailing donations@francomanca.co.uk.

Franco Manca opened the doors of its first Edinburgh-based pizzeria last week and have been overwhelmed by the positive response so far.

They can be found at The Mint Building, 19-23 South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2AU.