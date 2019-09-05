New cafe will have its visitors tickled pink

If you like to think pink, the chances are you’ll like a new cafe in Glasgow.

Pink Inc Café is now open in Shawlands and it’s one of the most Instagrammable places you’ll visit this year.

The new café has just opened its doors in a popular spot in Glasgow’s south side encompassing all things pink including floral walls, chairs and the cutest accessories.

Selling a range of cakes and snacks, including vegan and gluten free options, there are plenty of tasty treats on offer. Also on the menu are mouth watering pancakes, salads and afternoon teas.

Unsurprisingly, the café also acts as a venue for events including birthday parties, baby showers and meet up events.

Another added touch is that they also sell beautiful bouquets of flowers that you can take away when you visit.

For more information about the cafe, head to their Instagram page – www.instagram.com/pinkinccafe