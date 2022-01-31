New brunch menu launching at Glasgow rooftop eaterie

VEGA, Glasgow’s deluxe rooftop restaurant and bar, has unveiled the next jewel in its crown.

They are launching a new weekend brunch menu, with the option to level up your brunch experience to include prosecco, cocktails or ‘Build Your Own’ bellinis.

Launching Sunday,February 6, the new brunch menu will be available noon-4pm Saturdays and Sundays moving forward.

Priced at £25pp for a welcome cocktail, one brunch course, one ‘Build Your Own’ Bellini with a choice of fruit purees and a half bottle of prosecco, VEGA’s weekend brunch sittings are sure to be a huge hit with the Glasgow crowd.

The appetising brunch menu includes everything from buttermilk fried chicken and waffles (complete with harissa verde, hot sauce and pickles) to huevos rancheros or a full vegan breakfast.

For guests keen for a little self-indulgence, VEGA’s new brunch will also have dessert options which are full of temptation. Whether you’re taking it easy with a warm chocolate brownie, indulging your sweet tooth with fried churros or going all in for the Nutella pancake stack – the choice is yours.

Named after the brightest star in the sky, VEGA takes over the entire seventh floor of YOTEL, dazzling Glasgow’s nightlife scene with its neon-lit decor, immersive disco lift and sparkling atmosphere.

The new brunch menu only adds to the venue’s varied offering – withten-pin bowling in VEGA’s very own bowling alley in the sky, or keeping the party going well into the night to take in the bright lights of the city with the bar’s cocktails.

Euan Wilson, general manager of VEGA said: ‘We’re so excited to launch our incredible new brunch menu for 2022, ensuring our guests can kickstart their weekends in just the right way. With VEGA’s panoramic views of the Glasgow skyline, extensive cocktail list and delicious new dishes, our brunch sittings will offer a brand new daytime experience for Glasgow’s city centre.’

For more information or to make a booking, visit vegaglasgow.com.

Brunch is available from-4pm Saturdays and Sundays from Sunday, February 6, subject to availability.