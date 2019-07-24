Michelin star chef will go down a treat in Scottish kitchen

Michelin-starred chef Paul Welburn will be cooking up a storm in a Scottish kitchen as the final act in the exclusive Guest Chef Series.

Paul, who worked alongside Gary Rhodes for seven years and has 17 years’ culinary experience, is Head Chef at the Oxford Kitchen, delivering nostalgic British dishes with a modern twist.

He’ll be serving up a five course tasting menu at The Pompadour in Edinburgh’s Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian, featuring gin and tonic cured salmon, hay smoked venison with red fruits, and gooseberry, coconut cheesecake, tarragon meringue, for one night only.

It’ll be the first time he has cooked in Scotland having worked in restaurants with some of the country’s best chefs including Richard Corrigan and Andrew Pern and held a Michelin star at the age of 26.

Last year Paul relocated to Oxford after a brief consultancy helping model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd open her gastro pub in Sussex. He joined the Oxford Kitchen and in his first year was awarded one Michelin star and three AA rosettes.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to be the closing act for the incredible Guest Chef Series, which has had a fantastic array of chefs making cameo appearances over the last few months.

‘I’m looking forward to be serving up honest, simple and tasty food which is of Michelin star quality.’

The Guest Chef Series is the brainchild of The Pompadour’s Head Chef, Dan Ashmore. Each of the chefs have inspired and influenced him at different points during his career.

Prices for Paul Welburn’s tasting menu at the Guest Chef Series are £60 per person. To pre-book a table call 0131 222 8857.