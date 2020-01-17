Marking Chinese New Year in the capital

Contemporary Chinese restaurant group Tattu has announced plans to host a spectacular cultural celebration at its Edinburgh venue.

Running from January 24 until February 8, Tattu will not only celebrate Chinese New Year in style, it will also mark the customary Chinese Lantern Festival which symbolises the wish for a bright future.

The Year of the Rat will see each restaurant transform its interior with the installation of traditional red paper lanterns amongst the captivating cherry blossoms. The first of the 12 zodiac signs, the rat is a symbol of wisdom and marks the start of a new cycle in the Chinese calendar.

To mark the occasion, Tattu has introduced a number of special dishes which take inspiration from traditional new year’s feasting. This year’s bespoke dishes include Chinese Barbecue Chicken with chipotle, sweet soy and picked cucumber (£17) and Red Pepper Lamb Cutlets with Chinese five spice butter and sesame (£25).

Guests will also be able to raise a glass to the celebrations with a limited-edition cocktail – the delicious Lucky Shui (£11). A Tattu inspired white lady made with gin, homemade Chinese vermouth and lemon.

Ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival on Saturday 8 February, Tattu will also host traditional lion dance performances for guests in Edinburgh on Friday, 7 February, to enjoy while they dine during the evening.

Whether you’re planning a traditional feast with family and friends or looking to take part in a customary event that’s a little different, Tattu’s season of celebrations and unique dishes will ensure a dining experience to remember.