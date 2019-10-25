Making a splash as restaurant re-opens

A Scots restaurant and bar venue has reopened its doors following a significant refurbishment.

The team at the popular Loch Fyne Restaurant + Bar venue at Newhaven Harbour, Edinburgh, held an exclusive VIP event to mark the refurbishment.

Councillors Cammy Day and Gordon Munro, along with chief executive of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, Liz McAreavey, were some of the first guests to experience the newly refreshed restaurant space, alongside local businesses, valued regular customers and bloggers.

Whether ordering from the brunch selection, including lobster benedict with champagne, or from the carefully curated À La Carte menu, offering everything from grilled Scottish king scallops and decadent shellfish platters – the refreshed Loch Fyne Edinburgh restaurant, with an updated interior scheme, is the ideal setting.

Andrew Krukowski, general manager at Loch Fyne Restaurant + Bar was thrilled to showcase the restaurant’s ‘Fyne’ new look: ‘We had a great evening welcoming loyal guests and fellow Edinburgh businesses, who were really impressed by our revamped scheme – myself and the team really valued their support for our VIP event.

‘Our refreshed interiors, especially the enlarged and relocated bar area, will further enhance the bright and airy layout of our historic maritime building. All designed to provide our guests with the perfect surroundings to relax and enjoy the best of what Loch Fyne itself has to offer. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests very soon!.’

Visit www.lochfyneseafoodandgrill.co.uk/locations/edinburgh for details.