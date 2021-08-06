Katsu brings a taste of Japanese street food to Glasgow

Funky Japanese hotspot Katsu has opened in Glasgow.

The super-cool restaurant and curry shop brings the flavours of Far East Asia to Glasgow City Centre and offers an upbeat atmosphere with a Japanese ‘Izikaya’ style of service.

The laid-back concept combines high-quality Japanese street food with a beer and a chat with friends over some delightfully salted fried food for lunch and dinner. The curry store, which had been delayed due to Covid, is now open and offering takeout and collection. Customers will soon be able to order while sitting in too, with no need to make a reservation.

The menu features everything from Chicken or Vegetable Gyoza and Chicken Wing Karaage to King Prawn Tempura or Crispy Duck Salad well as the signature ‘Katsu Curry’ menu with options of Chicken, Beef, Wagyu, Pork, Duck, Salmon, Squid and Tuna – all served with Katsu curry sauce, Miso soup and a choice of rice or udon noodles.

A Katsu Sando – named after the Japanese slang for sandwich – is also on the menu. The Katsu Sando has been a phenomenon in Japan for decades and has become the coolest thing since sliced bread in the UK.

Set to become an insta-phenomenon, the rolling selection of Sando’s include Chicken, Tofu, Salmon and Crispy Duck – all served on Japanese milk bread with a side of yummy curry sauce.

General manager Ming Huang said: ‘Katsu Glasgow offers a small range of innovative, broadly Japanese-inspired dishes to Glasgow’s City Centre. If you’re looking for some delicious food on the go, our menu is packed with must-have items and we all know how much Glaswegians have fallen in love with the famous japanese curry.’

The 18-seater restaurant venue offers a mix of high and low seating to watch all the action of the venue from the sides. Inside the space, you’ll find bright interiors and graffiti murals, inspired by Japanese urban chic streets.

Katsu Glasgow is open weekly Monday – Sundays from 12pm – 10pm. Initially for takeaway and collection only, the venue will soon be open for inside dining. Katsu Glasgow is also available on Deliveroo and UberEats.

Visit www.katsuglasgow.co.uk. Katsu is located at 53 West Nile Street, Glasgow.