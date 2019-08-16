Indulge your guilty pleasures with a tasty new menu

We all love humble comforting dishes and from next week two Scots restaurants are cooking indulgent food treats with their latest theme, Guilty Pleasures.

Sweet and creamy, crispy or crunchy – what’s your secret eating pleasure? In honour of our less proud moments (and our drunken food choices), Chef Nico Simeone and his team invite guests to sink their teeth into the Guilty Pleasures at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh and offer a unique culinary experience inspired by those foods you’re too embarrassed to tell people you love.

From Tuesday 20 August – Sunday 29 September guests dining at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh are invited to enjoy a slice of heaven and indulge in their favourite soul foods.

Guilty Pleasures new six course tasting menu includes Chippie Chips – Pomme Anna, Black Garlic Emulsion, Pickled Onion, Ewes Cheese; Beans On Toast – Crisp Monkfish Cheek, Snow Pea’s, Broad Bean Pesto, Hazelnut Emulsion, Pickled Quail Egg & Brown Crab Toast; Krispy Fried Chicken – Pressed Leg Terrine, Tomato Ketchup, Green Tomato Vierge, Crispy Hot Wing & Kentucky Hot Sauce; Curried Cos – Caramelised Cauliflower, Caper & Raisin Puree, Onion Bhaji, Goan Curry; Kebab – Spiced Lamb Belly, Roasted Onion & Rose Harissa, Lamb Bacon Choucroute; Nutella – Chocolate & Praline Cremeux, Passionfruit & Mango Espuma, Hazelnut & Spelt Waffle.

Diners can book a table now for Guilty Pleasures. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and Finnieston in Glasgow, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as ‘Guilty Pleasures’ inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk