Iconic city bar and kitchen making a comeback

It has been the toughest year on record for the hospitality industry.

But for Moskito, one of the most renowned bars and restaurants on the Glasgow scene, the time has been spent wisely.

Under new management and with a unique and exciting concept for 2021, the Glasgow institution, Moskito is set to reopen on Bath Street this July but not as many Glaswegians will remember it.

Following extensive renovation work and significant investment, owners say the new Moskito Bar & Kitchen will provide an urban playground for its guests, and customers can look forward to globally inspired ‘food with attitude’ and bespoke cocktail creations.

General manager Ben McLeod said: ‘The pandemic was devastating for so many sectors but especially hospitality, but as an industry we have shown our innovation and resilience and it’s now time to breathe life back into our bars and restaurants.

‘We weren’t able to open as planned in 2020 however we have used this time to really refine, hone and curate every element of the new Moskito Bar & Kitchen to the very last detail.

‘From the interiors, to the music, the cocktail list and the discreet and chic private event space there is no detail that has been overlooked when transforming the “old Moskito” into a new day to late night food and drink venue.

‘We are absolutely buzzing to reveal the new Moskito Bar & Kitchen to the Glasgow market this July and can confidently say people will be wowed as there is nothing quite like it in the city.’

Find out more at moskitoglasgow.com.