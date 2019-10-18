Guest chef weekend at The Little Chartroom

Celebrated chef Tim Spedding will be taking up residency a Scots restaurant early next month.

Tim and his partner Louise will create a unique five course tasting menu with an optional drink pairing in the acclaimed The Little Chartroom on 2 and 3 November, in Edinburgh.

Tim is recognised as one of the UK’s most dynamic and influential young chefs. Tim is the former Head Chef of The Clove Club in Shoreditch. The restaurant earned a Michelin star and recognition as one of the world’s best restaurants at Restaurant Magazine annual awards.

Roberta said: ‘We’re really excited to welcome Tim and Louise to Edinburgh and this guest chef event will be really special. They have spent years honing their craft at some fantastic restaurants and we are looking forward to seeing them both in action at our restaurant.’

The Little Chartroom is the first restaurant of Roberta Hall-McCarron (former head chef at Castle Terrace, previously at The Kitchin) and husband Shaun McCarron. Roberta won the coveted Young British Foodies Chef award in 2018 and the restaurant has been receiving rave reviews since opening earlier this year.

A neighbourhood bistro located on Albert Place at the top of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, The Little Chartroom’s kitchen is run by Roberta with Shaun out front.

Serving French-British style cuisine, The Little Chartroom’s food is simple and seasonal with the attention to detail you would expect from a classically trained chef elevating it above standard bistro fare.

With limited spaces available, reservations can be made by phone 0131 556 6600 or email info@thelittlechartroom.com. Five courses £60 per person / drinks pairing £40 per person. Payment for the dinner will be taken at time of booking.