Great chieftain o’ the Puddin’ Race at The Hebridean

Burns Night, held in honour of Scotland’s most famous poet Robert Burns, is celebrated with a contemporary Scottish twist on the tradition at The Hebridean gastropub in Glasgow.

The restaurant and bothy bar, inspired by the Outer Hebrides, will be celebrating the Scottish bard’s birthday in the only way they know how: modern takes on classic Scottish dishes with a few drams – making it the perfect place for you and your friends to ‘Address the Haggis’ this January.

The Scottish Gastropub will also have live entertainment with their Trad session musicians on hand to living up the ceilidh atmosphere.

The three course dinner includes Cock-A-Leekie Soup – toasted Barley, confit chicken leg; Haggis, Neeps and Tattis – homemade, toasted oats, islay whisky sauce ; Cranachan – raspberry, whisky, honey ice cream, toasted oats. The menu is priced at £25 per person.

In addition, the restaurant will serve up a ‘Burns Weekend Special’ with Haggis, Neeps & Tatties served with a dram of whisky for £12.50 – available for lunch or dinner as a menu special between Thursday 23 – Sunday 26 January (inclusive).

Executive development chef Andy Temple said: ‘Our team at The Hebridean like to hold true to many of Scotland’s traditions – especially when it comes to Scotland’s larder. Our modern twist on the traditional Burns Night feast will encourage guests to celebrate our national dish – The Haggis.

‘With live Scottish music and good craic all night – we encourage our guests to come dressed in traditional Scottish kilts and tartans and add to the overall ambience and occasion.’

The Hebridean gastropub ‘Burns Supper’ will be held on Saturday 25 January 2020 and is priced at £25 per person. Book before Monday 20 January and enjoy a complimentary whisky with your meal.

For more details visit www.the-hebridean.co.uk/

The Hebridean is owned and operated by Six by Nico Holdings Ltd.