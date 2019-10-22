Eighty Eight is the magic number for concept dining

A brand new dining concept will open its doors this week (Friday 25 October) on the former site of Two Fat Ladies in Glasgow’s west end.

Eighty Eight, on Dumbarton Road, will offer a compact menu of sharing dishes that will change daily depending on what’s available to the chefs that morning. Two Fat Ladies closed last year after almost 30 years in business.

The evolving menu will be served alongside a small but very fine list of wines and artisan cocktails. Prices will range from £5-£11 per plate.

Head chef Robbie Morrow, said: ‘The style of cooking is very simple, fresh, clean and seasonal. We’ll use local ingredients where it makes sense and champion vegetables, as well as meat and fish.

‘Due to the restaurant being so compact, the menu will evolve daily in line with what ingredients are available from our quality suppliers. For us chefs, this is a pretty exciting and ambitious way to cook, so we’re looking forward to turning the stove on and welcoming our first guests.’

Adding a unique dimension to the drink offering, each cocktail will be crafted for pairing with the restaurant’s seasonal dishes. Highlights include Eighty Eight’s interpretation of the Aperol Spritz, the ‘Strawberry Rose Spritz’ made with Strawberry vermouth, lemon, tonic and garden herbs; and the ‘Sweet Pea’ made with gin, sugar snap pea, vermouth blanc, and sesame oil.

GM Andy Kelly, added: ‘Wine is often the first choice for diners, but it’s not the only drink that can complement food. Choosing to pair a cocktail with your meal can provide a very different taste experience.’

The new restaurant will seat 24 covers and will open for lunch service (noon-3pm) and dinner service (5-10pm), Wednesday through to Sunday.

For the latest daily menu, follow Eighty Eight on Instagram @88Glasgow and for bookings, call 0141 212 6050