Designers convert listed garage into restaurant

Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture and Design have given Ka Pao, the new South East Asian restaurant housed in the basement of the recently converted Botanic Gardens Garage in Glasgow’s West End, a distinct look and feel to complement its menu.

Run by the company behind the popular Kelvingrove restaurant Ox and Finch, Ka Pao, which accommodates 120 covers with a separate bar area, has been designed by Stuart Black, head of interior design at Mosaic, who was also responsible for the interiors of Ox and Finch.

Stuart said: ‘Thanks to existing and reclaimed white ceramic brick walls within the basement unit of the Grade A listed Garage, and a full elevation of crittal style glazing running down the length of the restaurant, the space is unusually bright and airy for a basement unit.

‘An industrial mix of white-washed concrete soffits, galvanised steel services, poured cement floors, earthy hand fired and glazed tiles, creates a vibrant, colourful and richly illuminated interior that has both a juxtapose and always-been there relationship with the building.’

Jonathan MacDonald, Ka Pao owner and chef, said: ‘There were various technical challenges that came with fitting out a new restaurant in the basement of the Botanic Gardens Garage.

‘As the client, we had a clear vision of the vibe that we wanted to create in the space and how we wanted the restaurant to function operationally. Mosaic took on our brief and we’re delighted with how Ka Pao has turned out!’

