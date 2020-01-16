Curries for those counting the calories

Can you eat a curry and still be on a January health kick?

That’s the challenge calorie conscious diners have given themselves this month – and Dakhin restaurant in Glasgow might have come up with the perfect solution.

The South Indian restaurant in Candleriggs has come up with a calorie counted menu that includes no cream or heavy sauces, is totally gluten free and contains loads of vegan dishes.

The menu, which has been trialled until the end of the month in the South Indian restaurant details specifically how many calories are in each dish, so those on a bit of a health kick know that they are eating sensibly.

Restaurant visitors can choose from dishes ranging between 500 to 900 cal and including a host of wholesome ingredients.

Prices range from £8.95 to £15.95 for a main dish.

In the 500 cal section there are main dishes Idli Sambhar and Keera Macial which are also both vegan.

Idli Sambar is a steamed rice cake in a traditional vegetable broth full of protein, fibre and carbohydrates with fermented black lentils and rice which are more readily metabolised in the body.

Keera Macial, made from yellow lentils and shredded spinach with spices is recommended with steamed basmati rice and mango and red chilli pickle.

Diners can enjoy a Masala Uttapam topped with a mixture of grated coconut, red onions, tomatoes and green chillies and served with Sambhar and Thengai Chutney on the side containing 600 calories and a Masala Dosa with a traditional savoury spiced potato filling and sambhar and chutney at 700 calories.

For those who don’t mind a few extra calories at 900 there is a meal of Varutha Koli with soft succulent chicken breast and a hot yet subtle coating of ginger, garlic and red chillies with an optional accompaniment of herby Nilgiri sauce with coriander, mint leaves and Nimmakai Annam basmati rice with lemon juice mustard seeds lentils and curry leaves.

Dakhin owner Navdeep Basi said: ‘At Dakhin we always try to meet our customers needs and exceed expectations with our quality offerings. We realise that people are watching what they eat at this time of year and many are trying to stick to difficult New Year resolutions.

‘We wanted to help make things easier by pointing out the calorific value of our wholesome dishes using quality ingredients. At Dakhin we are fully gluten-free and approved by the Coeliac society and we offer a large variety of vegan dishes as well to tie in with Veganuary. Our “skinny” menu is available until the end of this month and we are delighted to welcome anyone within specific requests.’