Chefs aim to fly high as they launch Heron restaurant

Two chefs who have worked in some of Scotland’s top kitchens are branching out together with a new venture, Heron.

Chefs Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke have announced a launch date of Wednesday 14 July for their first restaurant, Heron, and have shared details of the opening menu.

They have also revealed that Glen Montgomery from Restaurant Andrew Fairlie will be the restaurant’s general manager.

The two chefs were the brains behind the successful lockdown food business Bad Seeds will open their joint fine dining venture at 87-91 Henderson Street on Edinburgh’s The Shore.

The restaurant space, and kitchens have been completely refurbished to create a light-filled, contemporary space that retains the original high ceilings, cornicing and floor to ceiling windows which overlook the Water of Leith. The plant-filled dining room will also feature a lounge area for pre-dinner drinks, which can also be enjoyed al fresco in good weather, as well as a central bar.

The a la carte menu will feature a choice of snacks, starters, mains and desserts and will be available for lunch Friday – Saturday and dinner Wednesday – Sunday. A set lunch menu will also be available at weekends with three-courses for £29.

Sample dishes from the first menu include:

Snacks: Oyster, wasabi, ponzu / Brioche, parfait, grape

Starters: Crab claw, tomato, gazpacho, strawberry / Veal sweetbreads, celeriac, girolles and sorrel

Mains: Duck, honey, lavender, mustard leaf / Cod, potato, cod roe, courgette, preserved lemon

Dessert: Dark chocolate, fudge and raspberry / Preserved peaches, yogurt, almond

Joining the team as general manager, Glen Montgomery was previously head sommelier at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and Number One and was general manager at Isle of Eriska the year they gained their Michelin Star.

Behind the bar will be manager, Seoridh Fraser who has over 18 years’ hospitality experience across Edinburgh and the Antipodes, including The Witchery, Number One and Sydney’s The Bentley Group.

Heron will be pouring Charles Heidsieck NV Brut Reserve as their house Champagne; widely considered the best non-vintage Champagne Charles Heidsieck is synonymous with excellence and, much like the restaurant, puts quality first.

Within the drinks range will be a small, but well-curated selection of craft beers from notable producers including The Kernel, Mikkeller, Brouwerij Boon and Edinburgh’s redoubtable Pilot Brewery augmented by Ayinger’s Kellerbier on draught for the restaurant’s opening. Heron will also be offering a choice of bespoke cocktails and perfect serves, offering innovative and playful alternatives to well know cocktail classics.

Joining Glen and Seoridh front of house is Sara Mele who worked with them both at The Witchery by the castle. She also spent time at the city’s Café St Honoré with chef Neil Forbes and learnt about vermouth in Banksii in Sydney!

Booking lines now open, with phone and website reservations available at www.heron.scot, or call 0131 554 1242.