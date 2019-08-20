Chef Nico unveils a new theatrical menu at 111

The theatrical ten-course tasting menu is the latest innovative food concept to be introduced by celebrated Glasgow chef Nico Simeone.

Reviving the traditional ways of entertaining in a unconventional manner with reimagined British favourites, chef Nico Simeone (Six by Nico, The Hebridean, Supper Club by Nico) aims to attract formidable Scottish food connoisseurs to dine at his original restaurant brand, 111 by Nico.

With high style, a discerning palate, and a unique sense of whimsy, the ten-course tasting menu launches on Friday, 6 September, and will only be available every Friday and Saturday in the restaurant located at Cleveden Road in Glasgow’s Kelvinside.

Chef Nico said: ‘At 111 by Nico it has always been important for us to offer an affordable dining experience without compromising on taste or portion size and the new ten-course tasting menu will take it one step further, elevate our TRUST offering and showcase some extra special food for guests to enjoy every Friday and Saturday.’

Dishes on the ten-course menu include Potato Terrine – Black Garlic Emulsion, Ewes Cheese; Golden Egg – Duck Liver Parfait, Yellow Peach Comote, Brioche Espuma; Mackerel – Cucumber, Greengage, Elderflower, Dill & Buttermilk; Beef Tartare – Oyster Emulsion, Crisp Tongue, Pickled Shallot; White Polenta – Aged Parmesan, Chestnut Mushroom, Truffle; Sole – Orange, Braised Fennel, Shellfish Bisque; Lamb Flank – Tomato Compote, Olive, Ricotta, Artichoke Barigole; Turnworth – Spiced Ginger Bread, Golden Raisin, Candied Walnut; White Peach – Woodruff Cream, Almond, Peach Consommé and Strawberry – Yoghurt & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich.

Nico continued: ‘We want to constantly push boundaries with our food concepts and we believe 111 by Nico is like a fine wine – it gets better with age. This new ten course menu is a perfect showcase for our chef’s creations and of course, the challenge now is that we have to deliver for our guests.’

The ten-course menu offering will sit alongside the restaurants much-loved TRUST tasting menu – an immersive experience where guests choose from a list of 12 ingredients.

Never the same dinner twice, 111 by Nico’s TRUST menu begins with an amuse bouche highlighting local ingredients, then guests enjoy individual courses such as pasta, lamb, asparagus or fish – the options are endless. The six course tasting menu ends on a sweet note with a decadent dessert and available at 111 by Nico every Tuesday – Thursday and all day Sunday.

111 by Nico has cemented itself as a restaurant brand with an ever changing innovating dining experience, not scared to make changes and cut through the noise.

The ten-course tasting menu will be priced at £40 per person with a matching wine flight priced at £35 and available every Friday and Saturday only. The menu will be available from Friday 6 September 2019.

Bookings are now available at https://111bynico.co.uk/10-course/