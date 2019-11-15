Celebrating world vegan month at The Dhabba

It’s world vegan month and plant based eaters across the world are coming together to celebrate their cruelty free lifestyle.

To celebrate, The Dhabba in Glasgow has created a five course vegan tasting menu for the whole month of November.

The menu will give any diners thinking about trying out Veganuary an opportunity to taste what different options are on offer.

It’s also perfect for discerning diners who have already chosen to go vegan.

The spread has been created by chef JD Tewari who has cooked for ministerial and presidential banquets as well as being a personal chef to the Prime Minister of India.

A first course of Ankurit salad will see diners treated to sprouted lentils, peanuts, and green leaves, sprinkled with spiced lemon juice in a poppadom bowl.

A second course of Chukunder ki shammi kabab consists of delicately spiced beetroot kebabs with mint chutney.

Diners will then be offered a third course of Kurkure bhendi badaljam thepla – Battered okra slices, aubergine and potato topped with tomato chutney with a gram flor bread with herbs and spices.

Fourth course sees Lauki kofta and mutter pulao – Calabash dumplings in a sauce of onions and tomatoes over a bed of rice cooked with peas and cumin.

And to finish a plate cleanser of Panjeeri sorbet will be served with dry coconut, semolina cardamom and fennel mixture topped with mango sorbet.

Dhabba owner Navdeep Basi said: ‘At The Dhabba we are constantly striving to offer our customers something a bit special. We know a lot of people will be looking at their dietary options for the start of the year with Veganuary so we wanted to give people a taster of what it might be like to become vegan during November’s World Vegan Month. Indian food is largely non meat based and much of what we eat is derived out of plant origin foods. India is said to be one of the greatest regions for vegan foods and we like to push the boundaries with new ideas.

‘Our five course taster menu is £30 and available now for a minimum of two people during the month of November. We have a range of vegans wines on offer too.’

Diners must pre-book 24 hours in advance.

Visit www.thedhabba.com for more details