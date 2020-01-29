Celebrating the very best of Indo-Chinese cuisine

Glasgow North Indian restaurant The Dhabba is celebrating the Chinese New Year with the best of Indo-Chinese cuisine.

Running until 8 February, the widely popular Indo-Chinese cuisine can be traced back to the arrival of Chinese immigrants in Calcutta two centuries ago.

These immigrants, mostly from the Hakka speaking region of Southern China participated in the local trade and began to open small eating houses for Chinese workers.

Dhabba owner Navdeep Basi explained: ‘Initially, these eating houses were for the Chinese only, but soon, they realised that Indians wanted to eat in these, too so they created a delicious fusion cuisine that blended Hakka traditions with the vibrant flavours Indians love.

‘In the 1970s, chefs from Calcutta began moving into Bombay and New Delhi to spread the cuisine among the big city populations. Today, Indo-Chinese food in all its forms is eaten all over India in almost infinite variations.’

As a testament to the legacy of the first Chinese in India, Indo-Chinese is one of the country’s most popular cuisines, the only one eaten widely in all parts of India.

Navdeep added: ‘At The Dhabba we always like to educate our diners by bringing new dishes to the table. The Chinese New Year is such an important time and its gives us great pleasure to be able to participate in it in our own unique way.’

