Celebrating the food of the Italian regions

There are few regions in Italy more famous for food than Emilia-Romagna.

The region’s food culture has survived untouched for centuries – proud of its unique and inimitable food and wine traditions – and is the latest inspiration for the new menu at Divino Enoteca.

In 2019, the team at award winning restaurant in Edinburgh’s Old Town introduced ‘Taste The Regions’ – a series of tasting menus that celebrate the best of local and fine-dining cuisine from across Italy’s most well-known destinations.

The Emilia-Romagna region stretches from the wetlands of the Po Delta down to the beach resorts of the Adriatic coast, and across fertile plains where the signature ingredients of Italian cuisine are produced. It is the ultimate foodie destination famed for artisan producers of prosciutto crudo and Mortadella di Bologna, intense balsamic vinegar and Italy’s king of cheeses, Parmesan.

Divino Enoteca’s four-course Emilia-Romagna menu begins with the regions famed Gnocco Fritto E Culatello – classic golden pillow – of deep fried dough served with Culatello ham and Stracciatella cream cheese. This is followed by Tagliatelle Al Ragù – fresh egg pasta with bolognese ragù served with grated Parmesan cheese.

For the main course guests will enjoy Faraona Alla Romagnola – marinated guinea fowl with shallot, wine and garlic served with Parmesan polenta and sauté of cabbage finished with guinea fowl jus. The region’s menu ends on a sweet note with Mascarpone Mousse and Savoiardi – whipped mascarpone with an egg sabayon served with grated dark chocolate and Savoiardi biscuits.

Divino Enoteca head chef, Francesco Ascrizzi, said: ‘The enchanting region of Emilia-Romagna remains Italy’s food capital. The region is home to an impressive array of world-class meats, cheeses, oils – all made with strict standards dating back generations.

‘As the second of twenty regions that we will showcase here at Divino Enoteca, I am excited to bring new flavours, produce and techniques to the restaurant that will introduce exquisite new Italian food experiences for our guests.’

The four-course Emilia-Romagna regional menu is priced at £39 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected Emilia-Romagna wine pairing for an additional £26. There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as a supplement 24-month aged Parmesan cheese course for £5.

Diners can book a table now for Emilia-Romagna at Divino Enoteca, Merchant Street in Edinburgh. Open from 5pm – 11pm Monday – Thursday, 5pm – midnight on Fridays and midday to midnight on Saturdays. The Emilia-Romagna regional menu will run until February 29 before the third region in the series is revealed on March 1.

Divino Enoteca is owned by Vittoria Group.

